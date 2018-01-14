In 1837, a diminutive, neglected teenager is crowned Queen Victoria, navigates the scandal, corruption, and political intrigues of the Court, and soon rises to become the most powerful woman in the world. Victoria stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) as Queen Victoria in a highly anticipated series that follows the drama of the candid, spirited monarch.Visit Victoria - Masterpiece Website
On the verge of delivering her first child, Victoria spurns advice.
With a child on the way, Victoria must choose a regent in case she dies during childbirth.
Victoria gets her way at court and resorts to a folk cure in the bedroom.
Will Victoria and Albert marry? Will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?
Against the queen’s wishes, Albert pays a visit and meets royal disdain.
As Victoria ponders marriage, her friendship with Lord Melbourne grows more complex.
As a new queen, the young Victoria struggles to take charge amid plots to manipulate her.
Spend Christmas with Victoria and Albert!
Victoria's costume designer on the couture changes in Season 2.
See stars and fans at the Victoria Fan Event in New York!
The Victoria star on the dashing Rufus Sewell (Lord Melbourne).
The cast of Victoria on Season 2's new addition: Dame Diana Rigg.
Meet the new characters of Victoria, Season 2!
See a scene from the Victoria Season 1 finale.
See a scene from Victoria, Season 1, Episode 7.
See a new preview for Victoria Season 2, coming January 14th, 2018.
See a preview for Victoria, Season 2.
Embark on a new adventure when Victoria Season 2 premieres January 14th, 2018.
See a sneak peek of Victoria, Season 2!
See a new preview for Victoria, Season 2.
See a preview for Victoria, Season 2!
See a new preview for Victoria, Season 2.
Get your first look at Victoria Season 2!
