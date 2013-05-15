Great Zebra Exodus
- Aired: 05/15/2013
- 52:58
- Expires: 04/20/2017
- Rating: NR
Great Zebra Exodus explores parenthood and the fragility of young life—from zebras to lapwings to meerkats. It’s a tale of loyalty and sacrifice, of home and exile, of death and new life, set against the backdrop of one of Africa’s most surreal landscapes.
Zebras embark on a mass migration from the saltpans of Botswana in search of water.
