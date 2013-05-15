Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

NATURE

Great Zebra Exodus

  • Aired: 05/15/2013
  • 52:58
  • Expires: 04/20/2017
  • Rating: NR
Great Zebra Exodus explores parenthood and the fragility of young life—from zebras to lapwings to meerkats. It’s a tale of loyalty and sacrifice, of home and exile, of death and new life, set against the backdrop of one of Africa’s most surreal landscapes.
Great Zebra Exodus
Great Zebra Exodus
Zebras embark on a mass migration from the saltpans of Botswana in search of water.
