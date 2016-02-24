Snow Chick
- Aired: 02/24/2016
- 53:10
- Expires: 01/21/2017
- Rating: NR
During two months of blizzards and frigid temperatures dipping to -80 degrees, each male Emperor penguin who breeds in Antarctica must nurture and protect a single egg that harbors his offspring. But once the eggs hatch by midwinter, these dads are ready to move on to their next stage of parenting. Snow Chick imagines the story of the youngest and last chick of the colony to emerge from his shell.
