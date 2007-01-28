Rhinoceros
Aired: 01/28/2007
- 56:29
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
During the past century, the rhinos of Africa and Asia have been pushed out of their habitats and hunted nearly to extinction for their horns, which are believed — erroneously — to possess healing properties. Now, thanks to the efforts of conservationists and scientists, the rhinos are on their way back.
Rhinoceros
Meet the world’s five species of rhino, all struggling for survival.
