NATURE

Rhinoceros

  • Aired: 01/28/2007
  • 56:29
  • Rating: NR
During the past century, the rhinos of Africa and Asia have been pushed out of their habitats and hunted nearly to extinction for their horns, which are believed — erroneously — to possess healing properties. Now, thanks to the efforts of conservationists and scientists, the rhinos are on their way back.
Meet the world’s five species of rhino, all struggling for survival.
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Family in memory of Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, the Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Sandra Atlas Bass, and Rosalind P. Walter. Support is also provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS, and Viewers Like You.
