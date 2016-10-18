AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

Tesla

ADD
  • Aired: 10/18/2016
  • 53:25
  • Expires: 10/18/2019
  • Rating: NR
Nikola Tesla's technology revolutionized the electrical age of the 20th century. Although eclipsed in fame by Edison and Marconi, it was Tesla's vision that paved the way for today's wireless world. His fertile but undisciplined imagination was the source of his genius but also his downfall, as the image of Tesla as a “mad scientist” came to overshadow his reputation as a brilliant innovator.
