Holiday Special 2016

01:27:45

Rating: TV-PG



As Poplar celebrates a white Christmas, Nonnatus House receives an SOS call from a tiny mission hospital in the Eastern Cape that is understaffed, underfunded and threatened with closure. Transported to South Africa and facing some of their toughest challenges, the Nonnatus family digs deep to save Hope Clinic and make a difference to the lives of the people that use it.