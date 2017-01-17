The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses | Richard III
- Aired: 12/25/2016
- 02:09:01
- Expires: 01/17/2017
- Rating: NR
Richard III is the third of three parts in The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses. Richard III, the most notorious of Shakespeare’s kings, manipulates his way through the court on a ruthless path to the throne. But after Richard’s defeat at the battle of Bosworth Field, the Houses of Lancaster and York unite, bringing the Wars of the Roses and a tumultuous period of civil strife to an end.
