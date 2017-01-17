Powered by:

KET
PBS Video - Companion Ad

Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

×

Want to watch better-quality PBS Video? Sign in to access HD streaming!

When you sign in, you'll become a PBS Insider and we'll share your contact information with your local PBS station. You may receive updates to help you stay connected with what's happening online and in your community. Privacy Policy

GREAT PERFORMANCES

The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses | Richard III

ADD
  • Aired: 12/25/2016
  • 02:09:01
  • Expires: 01/17/2017
  • Rating: NR
Richard III is the third of three parts in The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses. Richard III, the most notorious of Shakespeare’s kings, manipulates his way through the court on a ruthless path to the throne. But after Richard’s defeat at the battle of Bosworth Field, the Houses of Lancaster and York unite, bringing the Wars of the Roses and a tumultuous period of civil strife to an end.
Embed Options
Close ×
The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses | Richard III
The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses | Richard III
In part 3 of The Wars of the Roses, Richard III manipulates his way to the throne.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
GREAT PERFORMANCES is made possible by the Irene Diamond Fund, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Rosalind P. Walter, The Agnes Varis Trust, The Starr Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Lenore Hecht Foundation, Abra Prentice Foundation, The Lewis “Sonny” Turner Fund for Dance, Jody and John Arnhold, Anne Ray Charitable Trust, and PBS.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Downton Abbey Collection

    Bring home the complete collection: DVDs, Blu-rays, books, gifts and more. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox