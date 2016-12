Heroin deaths exceeded gun homicides in 2015

Last year, more than 30,000 people died from opioid overdoses, which cause almost two-thirds of all overdoses in the U.S., according to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those data also show that last year, heroin deaths went up 20 percent, exceeding gun homicides. Tom Frieden, director of the CDC, joins Alison Stewart.