Shakespeare Live! From the Royal Shakespeare Company
- Aired: 12/23/2016
- 01:52:50
- Expires: 03/23/2017
- Rating: NR
The gala celebratory event, hosted by David Tennant and Catherine Tate, features Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Rufus Wainwright, Joseph Fiennes, and many more, saluting the Bard across multiple genres.
