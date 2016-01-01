Powered by:

GREAT PERFORMANCES

Shakespeare Live! From the Royal Shakespeare Company

  • Aired: 12/23/2016
  • 01:52:50
  • Expires: 03/23/2017
  • Rating: NR
The gala celebratory event, hosted by David Tennant and Catherine Tate, features Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Rufus Wainwright, Joseph Fiennes, and many more, saluting the Bard across multiple genres.
Shakespeare Live! From the Royal Shakespeare Company
Shakespeare Live! From the Royal Shakespeare Company
The Royal Shakespeare Company celebrates the life and work of William Shakespeare.
    AugustLightbox