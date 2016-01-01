Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future
- Aired: 12/27/2016
- 53:48
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
Best known for designing National Historic Landmarks such as St. Louis’ iconic Gateway Arch and the General Motors Technical Center, Saarinen also designed New York’s TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Yale University’s Ingalls Rink and Morse and Ezra Stiles Colleges, Virginia’s Dulles Airport, and modernist pedestal furniture like the Tulip chair.
Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future
Explore the life and work of Finnish-American modernist architectural giant Eero Saarinen.
