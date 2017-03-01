Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

×

Want to watch better-quality PBS Video? Sign in to access HD streaming!

When you sign in, you'll become a PBS Insider and we'll share your contact information with your local PBS station. You may receive updates to help you stay connected with what's happening online and in your community. Privacy Policy

AMERICAN MASTERS

By Sidney Lumet

ADD
  • Aired: 01/03/2017
  • 01:46:15
  • Expires: 02/02/2017
  • Rating: NR
Prolific and versatile filmmaker Sidney Lumet made 44 films in 50 years, earning the Academy Honorary Award for lifetime achievement after four Oscar nominations. Considered a quintessential New York filmmaker, Lumet frequently used New York City’s urban mettle to infuse his films with a realism and intensity that kept audiences in suspense while prodding them to consider their own morality.
Embed Options
Close ×
By Sidney Lumet
By Sidney Lumet
With candor and grace, Sidney Lumet reveals what matters to him as an artist a human.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
Funding for American Masters is provided by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Rosalind P. Walter, The Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, Rhoda Herrick, Michael & Helen Schaffer Foundation, Vital Projects Fund, Rolf and Elizabeth Rosenthal, Lenore Hecht Foundation, The André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Judith and Burton Resnick, and public television viewers.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Downton Abbey Collection

    Bring home the complete collection: DVDs, Blu-rays, books, gifts and more. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox