Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

×

Want to watch better-quality PBS Video? Sign in to access HD streaming!

When you sign in, you'll become a PBS Insider and we'll share your contact information with your local PBS station. You may receive updates to help you stay connected with what's happening online and in your community. Privacy Policy

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

Command and Control, Full Film

ADD
  • Aired: 01/10/2017
  • 01:31:37
  • Rating: NR
COMMAND AND CONTROL is a minute-by-minute account of this long-hidden story. Putting a camera where there was no camera that night, Kenner brings this nonfiction thriller to life with stunning original footage shot in a decommissioned Titan II missile silo.
Embed Options
Close ×
Chapter 1 image

Chapter 1

Chapter 2 image

Chapter 2

Chapter 3 image

Chapter 3

Chapter 4 image

Chapter 4

Chapter 5 image

Chapter 5

Chapter 6 image

Chapter 6

Chapter 7 image

Chapter 7

Chapter 8 image

Chapter 8

Chapter 9 image

Chapter 9

Chapter 10 image

Chapter 10

Command and Control, Full Film
A chilling nightmare at a Titan II missile complex in Arkansas in September, 1980.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
Exclusive corporate funding for American Experience provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance. Major funding provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Additional funding for Command and Control provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and public television viewers. American Experience is produced for PBS by WGBH Boston.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Downton Abbey Collection

    Bring home the complete collection: DVDs, Blu-rays, books, gifts and more. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox