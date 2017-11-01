Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

NATURE

Snowbound: Animals of Winter

  Aired: 01/11/2017
  52:58
The coldest and snowiest places on earth, such as the Arctic Circle or Antarctica, pose a challenge to human visitors. But what about the year-round animal population? How do they cope for many months with life in these frozen wonderlands where temperatures can plummet to as low as minus 50 degrees? Find out how these creature adapt to their surroundings or employ clever tactics to survive.
Learn the survival strategies of animals who live in the coldest places on Earth.
