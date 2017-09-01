Landmark or footnote? Obamacare legacy now rests with Trump
- Aired: 01/09/2017
- 10:33
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
When he signed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, President Obama achieved what politicians had long tried and failed to do: provide near-universal health insurance to Americans. But ever since, it’s faced unflagging Republican opposition. Special correspondent Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News looks at the history and uncertain fate of the ACA.
Landmark or footnote? Obamacare legacy now rests with Trump
Will the Affordable Care Act be seen as Obama’s biggest success or failure?
