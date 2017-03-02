Alicia Keys - Landmarks Live in Concert Full Episode
- Aired: 01/20/2017
- 52:06
- Expires: 02/03/2017
- Rating: NR
Landmarks Live in Concert debuts on Friday January 20 at 9PM (check local listings) with Grammy Award-winning artist, Alicia Keys. A native New Yorker, Keys performs in notable NYC locations, including the world famous Circle Line harbor tour and Harlem’s Apollo Theater.
Alicia Keys - Landmarks Live in Concert Full Episode
Landmarks Live in Concert debuts with Grammy Award-winning artist, Alicia Keys.
GREAT PERFORMANCES is made possible by the Irene Diamond Fund, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Rosalind P. Walter, The Agnes Varis Trust, The Starr Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Lenore Hecht Foundation, Abra Prentice Foundation, The Lewis “Sonny” Turner Fund for Dance, Jody and John Arnhold, Anne Ray Charitable Trust, and PBS.