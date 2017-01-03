Seven Songs for a Long Life
- Aired: 01/30/2017
- 53:32
- Expires: 03/01/2017
- Rating: NR
Hospice care is rarely associated with singing and laughter, but at Strathcarron it's different. At this remarkable Scottish hospice center, patients face pain, uncertainty and the possibility of life's end with song and humor.
