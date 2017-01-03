Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

POV

Seven Songs for a Long Life

  • Aired: 01/30/2017
  • 53:32
  • Expires: 03/01/2017
  • Rating: NR
Hospice care is rarely associated with singing and laughter, but at Strathcarron it's different. At this remarkable Scottish hospice center, patients face pain, uncertainty and the possibility of life's end with song and humor.
Seven Songs for a Long Life
