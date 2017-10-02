Brad Paisley – Landmarks Live in Concert Full Episode
- Aired: 01/27/2017
- 52:06
- Expires: 02/10/2017
- Rating: NR
In Brad Paisley - Landmarks Live in Concert, the best-selling country artist returns home to perform before a crowd of 35,000 at West Virginia University. The series, in which popular artists perform near landmarks of personal significance, is hosted by Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Brad Paisley – Landmarks Live in Concert Full Episode
Best-selling country artist Brad Paisley returns home to perform for 35,000 at WVU.
GREAT PERFORMANCES is made possible by the Irene Diamond Fund, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Rosalind P. Walter, The Agnes Varis Trust, The Starr Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Lenore Hecht Foundation, Abra Prentice Foundation, The Lewis “Sonny” Turner Fund for Dance, Jody and John Arnhold, Anne Ray Charitable Trust, and PBS.