NATURE

Spy in the Wild | Episode 1 | Love

ADD
  • Aired: 02/01/2017
  • 53:10
  • Expires: 03/01/2017
  • Rating: NR
Spy Creatures explore the rarely seen emotions of animals, revealing if they are as strong and complex as our own. Join the “spycams” as they are accepted into a wild dog pack, witness elephant love, and are mourned by a troop of monkeys.
Embed Options
Close ×
Chapter 1 image

Chapter 1

Chapter 2 image

Chapter 2

Chapter 3 image

Chapter 3

Spy in the Wild | Episode 1 | Love
Spy Creatures explore the rarely seen emotions of animals.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Family in memory of Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, the Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Sandra Atlas Bass, and Rosalind P. Walter. Support is also provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, PBS, and Viewers Like You.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Downton Abbey Collection

    Bring home the complete collection: DVDs, Blu-rays, books, gifts and more. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox