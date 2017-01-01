Battle for Iraq/Hunting ISIS
- Aired: 01/31/2017
- 54:48
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
"Guardian" reporter Ghaith Abdul-Ahad goes inside the battle for Mosul to examine the fight and its toll, speaking with civilians, soldiers and ISIS suspects -- and surviving a suicide bomb. Also in this two-part hour: a dramatic report on an Iraqi unit at the center of the fight.
