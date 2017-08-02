Cancer immunotherapy has life-saving powers -- and limits
- Aired: 02/08/2017
- 14:12
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
For some patients, the body’s own natural immune system is being used to fight their cancer. Meet a woman who has lived years past her doctors’ prognosis, thanks to the emerging field of immunotherapy. Then Hari Sreenivasan discusses the promise and limits of the treatment with Matt Richtel of The New York Times and Jeff Bluestone, director of the UCSF Hormone Research Institute.
Cancer immunotherapy has life-saving powers -- and limits
Meet a woman who has lived years past her doctors’ prognosis, thanks to immunotherapy.
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BNSF and XQ Institute. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here
.