Ruby Ridge, Chapter 1 Drawing upon eyewitness accounts, including interviews with Weaver’s daughter, Sara, and federal agents involved in the confrontation, Ruby Ridge is a riveting account of the event that helped give rise to the modern American militia movement.

Ruby Ridge scene breakdown Telling the story of what happened on Ruby Ridge in 1992—when a standoff between the Weaver family and the federal government turned deadly—took a great deal of investigation and trust. In this Scene Breakdown, director Barak Goodman explains how he combined never-before-seen footage shot by the marshals on the ground, with surveillance footage, and original interviews.