Spy in the Wild | Episode 3 | Friendship
- Aired: 02/22/2017
- 53:10
- Expires: 03/17/2017
- Rating: NR
Spy Creatures and their new wild friends rely on each other to look out for predators. A Spy Meerkat babysits meerkat pups while a Spy Cobra pretends to attack the mob. Spy Crocs witness a convenient partnership between real crocodiles and birds.
