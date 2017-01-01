Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

AMERICAN MASTERS

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise

  • Aired: 02/21/2017
  • 01:53:02
  • Rating: TV-G
Distinctly referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,” Dr. Maya Angelou led a prolific life. She inspired generations with lyrical modern African-American thought that pushed boundaries. Best known for her autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, she gave people the freedom to think about their history in a way they never had before.
Dr. Maya Angelou was a singer, dancer, activist, poet and writer who inspired generations.
