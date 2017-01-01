New York City Ballet Symphony in C - Full Episode

52:35

Rating: NR



New York City Ballet Symphony in C is part two of a two-part special featuring four ballets by NYCB co-founder George Balanchine set to the music of French composers. The program opens with Ravel's Sonatine. The finale of the two-part special is Balanchine’s Symphony in C, a signature work of the NYC Ballet to a score by Bizet. Both parts are hosted by NYCB Ballet Master in Chief Peter Martins.