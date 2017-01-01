New York City Ballet Symphony in C - Full Episode
- Aired: 02/24/2017
- 52:35
- Expires: 03/24/2017
- Rating: NR
New York City Ballet Symphony in C is part two of a two-part special featuring four ballets by NYCB co-founder George Balanchine set to the music of French composers. The program opens with Ravel's Sonatine. The finale of the two-part special is Balanchine’s Symphony in C, a signature work of the NYC Ballet to a score by Bizet. Both parts are hosted by NYCB Ballet Master in Chief Peter Martins.
New York City Ballet Symphony in C - Full Episode
Symphony in C is part two of an all-Balanchine special filmed in Paris.
GREAT PERFORMANCES is made possible by the Irene Diamond Fund, Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Rosalind P. Walter, The Agnes Varis Trust, The Starr Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Lenore Hecht Foundation, Abra Prentice Foundation, The Lewis “Sonny” Turner Fund for Dance, Jody and John Arnhold, Anne Ray Charitable Trust, and PBS.