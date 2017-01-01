FRONTLINE

Out of Gitmo/Forever Prison

  • Aired: 02/21/2017
  • 54:47
  • Rating: NR
The dramatic story of a Gitmo detainee released from the controversial U.S. prison after more than a decade. With NPR, a report on the struggle over freeing prisoners once deemed international terrorists. Also in this two-part hour: “Forever Prison,” a collaboration with Retro Report exploring the untold history of the Guantanamo Bay prison.
Chapter 1 image

Chapter 1

Chapter 2 image

Chapter 2

Chapter 3 image

Chapter 3

Chapter 4 image

Chapter 4

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Park Foundation, the John and Helen Glessner Family Trust, and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
