Origins | Hour One
- Aired: 02/27/2017
- 52:31
- Expires: 03/27/2017
- Rating: NR
Journey with Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to Kenya, Egypt and beyond as he discovers the origins of man, the formation of early human societies and the creation of significant cultural and scientific achievements on the African continent.
Origins | Hour One
Uncover the origins of man and early human society in Africa with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Major corporate support for Africa's Great Civilizations is provided by Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, and Ancestry. Major funding is also provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Gilder Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS.