Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

×

Want to watch better-quality PBS Video? Sign in to access HD streaming!

When you sign in, you'll become a PBS Insider and we'll share your contact information with your local PBS station. You may receive updates to help you stay connected with what's happening online and in your community. Privacy Policy

AFRICA'S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS

The Cross and The Crescent | Hour Two

ADD
  • Aired: 02/27/2017
  • 52:31
  • Expires: 03/27/2017
  • Rating: NR
Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. charts the ancient rise of Christianity & Islam, whose economic & cultural influence stretched from Egypt to Ethiopia. Learn of African religious figures like King Lalibela, an Ethiopian saint, and Menelik, bringer of the Ark of the Covenant.
Embed Options
Close ×
The Cross and The Crescent | Hour Two
The Cross and The Crescent | Hour Two
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. charts the rise and impact of Christianity and Islam across Africa.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
Major corporate support for Africa's Great Civilizations is provided by Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, and Ancestry. Major funding is also provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Gilder Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Downton Abbey Collection

    Bring home the complete collection: DVDs, Blu-rays, books, gifts and more. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox