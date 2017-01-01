The Cross and The Crescent | Hour Two
- Aired: 02/27/2017
- 52:31
- Expires: 03/27/2017
- Rating: NR
Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. charts the ancient rise of Christianity & Islam, whose economic & cultural influence stretched from Egypt to Ethiopia. Learn of African religious figures like King Lalibela, an Ethiopian saint, and Menelik, bringer of the Ark of the Covenant.
