AFRICA'S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS

Cities | Hour Four

  • Aired: 02/28/2017
  • 52:01
  • Expires: 03/28/2017
  • Rating: NR
Gates explores the power of Africa’s greatest ancient cities, including Kilwa, Great Zimbabwe and Benin City, whose wealth, art and industrious successes attracted new European interest and interaction along the continent’s east and west coasts.
Explores the great African cities and their wealth and industry.
