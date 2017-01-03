The Atlantic Age | Hour Five
- Aired: 03/01/2017
- 52:11
- Expires: 03/29/2017
- Rating: NR
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the impact of the Atlantic trading world, giving rise to powerful new kingdoms, but also transatlantic slave trade. Learn of the revolutionary movements of the 18th& early 19thcenturies, including the advent of the Sokoto Caliphate.
The Atlantic Age | Hour Five
Explores the impact of the Atlantic world and the transatlantic slave trade.
Major corporate support for Africa's Great Civilizations is provided by Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, and Ancestry. Major funding is also provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Gilder Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS.