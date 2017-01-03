AFRICA'S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS

Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations | Hour Six

  • Aired: 03/01/2017
  • 52:30
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the dynamism of 19th century Africa, the “Scramble” by European powers for its riches, and the defiant and successful stand of uncolonized Ethiopia.
