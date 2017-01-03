Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations | Hour Six
- Aired: 03/01/2017
- 52:30
- Expires: 03/29/2017
- Rating: NR
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the dynamism of 19th century Africa, the “Scramble” by European powers for its riches, and the defiant and successful stand of uncolonized Ethiopia.
Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations | Hour Six
Explore the dynamism of 19th century Africa and the "scramble” for its riches.
Major corporate support for Africa's Great Civilizations is provided by Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, and Ancestry. Major funding is also provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Gilder Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS.