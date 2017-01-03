Spy in the Wild | Episode 5 | Meet the Spies
- Aired: 03/01/2017
- 53:10
- Expires: 04/01/2017
- Rating: NR
The final episode explains how the concept of the Spy Creatures evolved at John Downer Productions from the original Bouldercam to the Penguincams that inspired the next-generation “spycams” featured in this series. It shows the painstaking work that goes into building the lifelike models and how the team deploys and operates the robotic cameras on location all over the world.
Learn how the cast of animatronic Spy Creatures were created.
