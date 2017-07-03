How would the American Health Care Act affect cost, access?
- Aired: 03/07/2017
- 07:41
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
The House bill that Republicans plan to pass to replace the Affordable Care Act keeps some of the most popular provisions of the law, but it does not mandate coverage and shifts how the government would provide financial help. John Yang looks at key aspects of the plan with Sabrina Corlette of the Health Policy Institute and Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institution.
How would the American Health Care Act affect cost, access?
More on the House bill that Republicans plan to pass to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BNSF, XQ Institute and Patagonia. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here
.