PBS NEWSHOUR

How would the American Health Care Act affect cost, access?

  • Aired: 03/07/2017
  • 07:41
  • Rating: NR
The House bill that Republicans plan to pass to replace the Affordable Care Act keeps some of the most popular provisions of the law, but it does not mandate coverage and shifts how the government would provide financial help. John Yang looks at key aspects of the plan with Sabrina Corlette of the Health Policy Institute and Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institution.
