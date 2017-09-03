Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

PBS NEWSHOUR

How the Republican bill would change funding for Medicaid

  • Aired: 03/09/2017
Under the new Republican health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, there are major changes to Medicaid funding for states. Judy Woodruff talks to Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News about why those changes are causing concerns for some states.
Under the new GOP health plan, there are major changes to Medicaid funding for states.
