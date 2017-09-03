How the Republican bill would change funding for Medicaid
- Aired: 03/09/2017
- 04:35
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
Under the new Republican health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, there are major changes to Medicaid funding for states. Judy Woodruff talks to Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News about why those changes are causing concerns for some states.
How the Republican bill would change funding for Medicaid
Under the new GOP health plan, there are major changes to Medicaid funding for states.
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BNSF, XQ Institute and Patagonia. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here
.