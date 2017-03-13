What the CBO sees ahead for the GOP health care bill

An analysis of the Republican health care bill was released Monday by the Congressional Budget Office, offering best estimates on cost, coverage and other issues. Among the takeaways are that 24 million fewer people would be insured after a decade, and it would reduce the deficit by more than $300 billion. Lisa Desjardins joins Judy Woodruff to take a look at the numbers.