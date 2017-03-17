Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

×

Want to watch better-quality PBS Video? Sign in to access HD streaming!

When you sign in, you'll become a PBS Insider and we'll share your contact information with your local PBS station. You may receive updates to help you stay connected with what's happening online and in your community. Privacy Policy

PBS NEWSHOUR

Why a top physicians' group opposes the GOP health care plan

ADD
  • Aired: 03/17/2017
  • 04:02
  • Rating: NR
Although leading Republicans are pushing to pass their Obamacare replacement bill next week, its impact on millions of Americans remains a point of worry. Some prominent interest groups directly involved in health care are expressing opposition to the plan. Jeffrey Brown talks to Dr. Andrew Gurman, president of the American Medical Association, about the group’s concerns.
Embed Options
Close ×
Why a top physicians' group opposes the GOP health care plan
Why a top physicians' group opposes the GOP health care plan
Jeffrey Brown talks to Dr. Andrew Gurman, president of the American Medical Association.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BNSF and Patagonia. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Downton Abbey Collection

    Bring home the complete collection: DVDs, Blu-rays, books, gifts and more. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox