Iraq Uncovered
- Aired: 03/21/2017
- 54:46
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
What's happening in the places where ISIS has been pushed out? Correspondent Ramita Navai reports from a hidden front in Iraq's war. She examines the power of the militias that are fighting ISIS, amid concerns about sectarian violence and the impact on civilians caught in the middle.
