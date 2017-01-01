Climate change is killing the Great Barrier Reef
- Aired: 03/22/2017
- 06:28
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
Coral reefs are more than examples of natural beauty; they harbor fish that feed millions and shield us against storms and floods. Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the largest living structure on the planet, is dying. As ocean waters steadily warm, extensive coral destruction continues, part of an unprecedented global crisis. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien reports on what’s at stake.
Climate change is killing the Great Barrier Reef
Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the largest living structure on the planet, is dying.
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BNSF and Patagonia. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here
.