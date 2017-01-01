Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

PBS NEWSHOUR

Climate change is killing the Great Barrier Reef

  Aired: 03/22/2017
Coral reefs are more than examples of natural beauty; they harbor fish that feed millions and shield us against storms and floods. Australia's Great Barrier Reef, the largest living structure on the planet, is dying. As ocean waters steadily warm, extensive coral destruction continues, part of an unprecedented global crisis. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien reports on what’s at stake.
