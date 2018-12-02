Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

POV

S30 Ep16: Do Not Resist

  • Aired: 02/12/2018
  • 01:10:21
  • Rating: TV-14
A vital and influential exploration of the rapid militarization of the police in the United States. Do Not Resist puts viewers in the center of the action – from inside a police training seminar that teaches the importance of "righteous violence" to the floor of a congressional hearing on the proliferation of military equipment in small-town police departments.
S30 Ep16: Do Not Resist
