S30 Ep16: Do Not Resist
- Aired: 02/12/2018
- 01:10:21
- Expires: 02/25/2018
- Rating: TV-14
A vital and influential exploration of the rapid militarization of the police in the United States. Do Not Resist puts viewers in the center of the action – from inside a police training seminar that teaches the importance of "righteous violence" to the floor of a congressional hearing on the proliferation of military equipment in small-town police departments.
A vital and influential exploration of the rapid militarization of the police in the US.
