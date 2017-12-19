S4 Ep8: Episode 8: Relatives We Never Knew We Had
- Aired: 11/21/2017
- 52:41
- Expires: 12/19/2017
- Rating: TV-PG
Two guests whose lives have been shaped by family mysteries are introduced to biological ancestors they never knew they had thanks to genetic detective work.
S4 Ep8: Episode 8: Relatives We Never Knew We Had
Gaby Hoffmann and Téa Leoni join Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Major corporate support for Finding Your Roots: Season Four is provided by Ancestry, Johnson & Johnson and AT&T. Major support is also provided by the Ford Foundation, Candace King Weir, Dr. Georgette Bennett and Dr. Leonard Polonsky CBE, Hutchins Family Foundation, Rattner Family Foundation, Daryl and Steven Roth, Anne Peretz, and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS.