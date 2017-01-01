Powered by:

KET
PBS Video - Companion Ad

Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

×

Want to watch better-quality PBS Video? Sign in to access HD streaming!

When you sign in, you'll become a PBS Insider and we'll share your contact information with your local PBS station. You may receive updates to help you stay connected with what's happening online and in your community. Privacy Policy

FRONTLINE

S30 Ep24: Poor Kids

ADD
  • Aired: 11/21/2017
  • 54:38
  • Rating: NR
In 2012, FRONTLINE spent months following four young children as their families struggled with financial ruin. This documentary revisits the families to see what their lives are like now, offering a powerful, firsthand look at what poverty means to children.
Embed Options
Close ×
Chapter 1 image

Chapter 1

Chapter 2 image

Chapter 2

Chapter 3 image

Chapter 3

Chapter 4 image

Chapter 4

Chapter 5 image

Chapter 5

S30 Ep24: Poor Kids
An indelible portrait of the realities of growing up poor in America.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Ford Foundation, the Park Foundation, The John and Helen Glessner Family Trust, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Downton Abbey Collection

    Bring home the complete collection: DVDs, Blu-rays, books, gifts and more. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox