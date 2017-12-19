Powered by:

FINDING YOUR ROOTS

S4 Ep10: Episode 10: Funny Business

  • Aired: 12/19/2017
  • 52:11
  • Expires: 01/16/2018
  • Rating: TV-PG
Three guests who have found fame mining their family stories for comedy learn about ancestors who overcame immense suffering.
S4 Ep10: Episode 10: Funny Business
S4 Ep10: Episode 10: Funny Business
Aziz Ansari, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Schumer join Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Major corporate support for Finding Your Roots: Season Four is provided by Ancestry, Johnson & Johnson and AT&T. Major support is also provided by the Ford Foundation, Candace King Weir, Dr. Georgette Bennett and Dr. Leonard Polonsky CBE, Hutchins Family Foundation, Rattner Family Foundation, Daryl and Steven Roth, Anne Peretz, and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS.
    AugustLightbox