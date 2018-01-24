S17 Ep1: Scanning the Pyramids
- Aired: 01/24/2018
- 55:11
- Expires: 02/21/2018
- Rating: TV-G
Following the publication of Nature‘s article acknowledging the greatest discovery in Egypt’s Khufu pyramid for more than 1,000 years, THIRTEEN’s Secrets of the Dead: Scanning the Pyramids will unveil the adventure behind this revelation in a new documentary premiering nationwide Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).
S17 Ep1: Scanning the Pyramids
Scanning the Pyramids will premiere Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. on PBS
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by public television viewers.