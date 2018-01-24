Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

SECRETS OF THE DEAD

S17 Ep1: Scanning the Pyramids

  • Aired: 01/24/2018
  • 55:11
  • Expires: 02/21/2018
  • Rating: TV-G
Following the publication of Nature‘s article acknowledging the greatest discovery in Egypt’s Khufu pyramid for more than 1,000 years, THIRTEEN’s Secrets of the Dead: Scanning the Pyramids will unveil the adventure behind this revelation in a new documentary premiering nationwide Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).
