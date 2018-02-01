S36 Ep4: Exodus: The Journey Continues

01:54:47

Rating: NR



This film picks up where our 2016 documentary "Exodus" left off, telling the intimate, firsthand stories of refugees and migrants caught in Europe's tightened borders, and facing the rise of nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment. Amid the ongoing migration crisis, the film follows the personal journeys of those who seek safety and a better life in the West as countries become less welcoming.