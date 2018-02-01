Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

FRONTLINE

S36 Ep4: Exodus: The Journey Continues

ADD
  • Aired: 01/02/2018
  • 01:54:47
  • Rating: NR
This film picks up where our 2016 documentary "Exodus" left off, telling the intimate, firsthand stories of refugees and migrants caught in Europe's tightened borders, and facing the rise of nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment. Amid the ongoing migration crisis, the film follows the personal journeys of those who seek safety and a better life in the West as countries become less welcoming.
S36 Ep4: Exodus: The Journey Continues
S36 Ep4: Exodus: The Journey Continues
The intimate stories of refugees and migrants, caught in Europe's tightened borders.
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Ford Foundation, the Park Foundation, The John and Helen Glessner Family Trust and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation.
