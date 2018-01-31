S36 Ep8: Animals with Cameras | Episode 1
- Aired: 01/31/2018
- 53:29
- Expires: 02/28/2018
- Rating: TV-G
The astonishing collar-camera footage reveals newborn Kalahari Meerkats below ground for the first time, unveils the hunting skills of Magellanic penguins in Argentina, and follows the treetop progress of an orphaned chimpanzee in Cameroon.
