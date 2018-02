S19 Ep10: Rat Film

55:25

Rating: NR



Across walls, fences, and alleys, rats not only expose our boundaries of separation but make homes in them. Rat Film is a feature-length documentary that uses the rat—as well as the humans that love them, live with them, and kill them-to explore the history of Baltimore. "There's never been a rat problem in Baltimore, it's always been a people problem.”