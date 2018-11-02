Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

PBS NEWSHOUR

OxyContin maker Purdue will stop selling doctors on opioids

  • Aired: 02/11/2018
  • 03:29
  • Rating: NR
Amid several lawsuits that accuse manufacturing giant Purdue Pharma of contributing to the country’s opioid epidemic, the company announced Saturday it will cut sales staff by more than half and stop marketing opioids to doctors. Reporter Lev Facher, who wrote for STAT that it marked the end of an aggressive, opioid marketing era that Purdue created, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington, D.C.
OxyContin maker Purdue will stop selling doctors on opioids
