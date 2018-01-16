S36 Ep5: The Gang Crackdown
- Aired: 01/16/2018
- 54:46
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
Some 25 dead bodies have been found on Long Island since 2016, all linked to the violent gang MS-13. Numerous immigrant teens are missing. As law enforcement tries to stop the gang, FRONTLINE goes inside the crackdown -- investigating how the slew of gruesome killings led to many immigrant teens being accused of gang affiliation and unlawfully detained.
FRONTLINE investigates a crackdown on the gang MS-13 on Long Island.
