Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

×

Want to watch better-quality PBS Video? Sign in to access HD streaming!

When you sign in, you'll become a PBS Insider and we'll share your contact information with your local PBS station. You may receive updates to help you stay connected with what's happening online and in your community. Privacy Policy

FRONTLINE

S36 Ep5: The Gang Crackdown

ADD
  • Aired: 01/16/2018
  • 54:46
  • Rating: NR
Some 25 dead bodies have been found on Long Island since 2016, all linked to the violent gang MS-13. Numerous immigrant teens are missing. As law enforcement tries to stop the gang, FRONTLINE goes inside the crackdown -- investigating how the slew of gruesome killings led to many immigrant teens being accused of gang affiliation and unlawfully detained.
Embed Options
Close ×
S36 Ep5: The Gang Crackdown
S36 Ep5: The Gang Crackdown
FRONTLINE investigates a crackdown on the gang MS-13 on Long Island.
Width:
Height:
Please copy this text to your clipboard.
Problems Playing Video ?
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Ford Foundation, the Park Foundation, The John and Helen Glessner Family Trust and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation.
PBS Anywhere - funder area
Related Links:

    PBS KIDS

    Watch videos from your favorite PBS KIDS shows with the PBS KIDS Video app for your tablet or phone.

    Masterpiece Collection

    Own it now! Victoria, Poldark, Downton Abbey on DVD & Blu-ray. Visit ShopPBS.

    Donate

    KET - Kentucky Educational Television helps all of us explore new worlds and ideas. Give Now

    AugustLightbox