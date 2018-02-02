Want better video quality? Sign in to access HD streaming!

FRONTLINE

S35 Ep17: Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia (Part One)

  • Aired: 02/02/2018
  • 01:56:41
  • Rating: NR
FRONTLINE traces how a 40-year rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has fueled sectarian extremism across the Middle East for political gain. Correspondent Martin Smith travels to seven countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen to examine how the power struggle has rippled across the region.
S35 Ep17: Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia (Part One)
How Iran and Saudi Arabia's rivalry has plunged the Middle East into sectarian war.
