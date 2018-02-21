S36 Ep11: The Last Rhino
- Aired: 02/21/2018
- 52:59
- Expires: 03/21/2018
- Rating: TV-PG
Follow the story of Sudan, the last male Northern White Rhinoceros. His journey as the last of his kind is given a glimmer of hope from scientists and animal experts who turn to technology to save the Northern White Rhino before it dies out forever
S36 Ep11: The Last Rhino
"The Last Rhino" introduces viewers to Sudan, the last male Northern White Rhinoceros.
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Family in memory of Clarisse Arnhold, the Halmi Family in memory of Robert Halmi, Sr., Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, the Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Rosalind P. Walter, Sandra Atlas Bass, the Anderson Family Fund, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, by PBS, and by Viewers Like You.