S35 Ep18: Bitter Rivals: Iran and Saudi Arabia (Part Two)
- Aired: 02/26/2018
- 54:47
- Expires:
- Rating: NR
FRONTLINE traces how the 40-year rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has fueled sectarian extremism across the Middle East for political gain. Correspondent Martin Smith travels to the battlegrounds of Syria, Iraq and Yemen to examine how the two powers have influenced the conflicts.
How the feud between Iran and Saudi Arabia has fueled conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
